League Two leaders Walsall are away at National League side Eastleigh in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Saddlers remain top of the fourth tier despite going three games without a win, including two defeats.

Mat Sadler will hope the trip to the South Coast can help his side get back to winning ways.

Eastleigh are mid-table in the National League, five points back from the play-off places, and will relish the opportunity to take a shot at an EFL side.

The hosts booked their place in the first round courtesy of a 2-0 win away at Hampton & Richmond Borough.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Eastleigh v Walsall on TV and online.

When is Eastleigh v Walsall?

Eastleigh v Walsall will take place on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Eastleigh v Walsall kick-off time

Eastleigh v Walsall will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Eastleigh v Walsall on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 3 from 11:30am.

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 2pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Eastleigh v Walsall online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Eastleigh v Walsall Town on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

