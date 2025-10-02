After a brilliant start to the season, the South East Londoners will have their eyes set on the trophy and are the favourites to lift it in May in most places.

Confidence will be high among Oliver Glasner's squad after the weekend's victory over Liverpool but Dynamo Kyiv, who sit second in the Ukrainian Premier League after making an unbeaten start, represent a testing opener.

The hosts are hardly goal-shy, having scored 21 times and conceded 10 in the league, so it promises to be an entertaining welcome to European football for Palace.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace?

Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace will take place on Thursday 2nd October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Dynamo Kyiv (17/4) Draw (31/10) Crystal Palace (3/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.