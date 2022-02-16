The Bundesliga giants are one of the Gers' biggest opponents in recent history, with Erling Haaland among their ranks and in superb form.

Rangers continue their Europa League adventure with a momentous clash against Dortmund in Germany this week.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has steadied the ship for Rangers with back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins following their humiliating loss to Celtic, but he will know that a big display is required in such a big game here.

Dortmund fell out of the Champions League after finishing third in Group C, behind Ajax and Sporting CP.

They rank among the favourites to triumph in the Europa League and will be determined to make their presence felt in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dortmund v Rangers on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Dortmund v Rangers?

Dortmund v Rangers will take place on Thursday 17th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Dortmund v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week, including Europa League and Europa Conference League matches on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Dortmund v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Dortmund v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Dortmund v Rangers team news

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Akanji, Zagadou, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Witsel, Dahoud; Reus, Brandt, Haaland

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Kamara, Lundstram; Kent, Aribo, Arfield; Morelos

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Dortmund v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Dortmund (4/11) Draw (4/1) Rangers (7/1)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Dortmund v Rangers prediction

Dortmund don't want to be here, but it could be a superb opportunity for them to land some excellent silverware.

They have been a rising force on the European stage for plenty of years now, but haven't quite managed to maintain a place among the very top contenders for silverware.

Dropping into the Europa League instantly puts them among the favourites and while plenty of hurdles lie before them, they will be determined to make the most of this hopefully one-off situation. Rangers are in for a tough night.

Our prediction: Dortmund 3-1 Rangers (10/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.