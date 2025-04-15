In 160 attempts, only one team has ever overturned a four-plus goal deficit to win a Champions League or European Cup knockout tie.

That was a Barcelona team in 2016/17 that had Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Neymar, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in their ranks.

Dortmund are not blessed with quite the same talent and need a minor footballing miracle as they have never beaten the visitors in European competition – losing four times and drawing twice in their six previous meetings.

The next step on the path to the Champions League final at Allianz Arena will be a semi-final against either Inter or Bayern Munich.

The Italian club take a one-goal advantage into Wednesday's second leg at the San Siro.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dortmund v Barcelona on TV and online.

When is Dortmund v Barcelona?

Dortmund v Barcelona will take place on Tuesday 15th April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Dortmund v Barcelona kick-off time

Dortmund v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Dortmund v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Dortmund v Barcelona online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Dortmund v Barcelona on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Dortmund v Barcelona odds

bet365 odds: Dortmund (13/5) Draw (3/1) Barcelona (9/10)*

*Odds subject to change. 18+.

