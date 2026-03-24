League One bottom-club Port Vale bid to breathe further life into their great escape away at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening.

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The Valiants have been propping up the third-tier table for much of the 2025/26 campaign but are not dead yet, with the weekend's 1-0 victory over Bolton moving them 11 points from safety – with three games in hand.

A victory in the rescheduled game at Doncaster would grow the belief that Jon Brady's side can pull off a feat that looked impossible just weeks ago and stay up.

They won't have it easy at Eco-Power Stadium, however, as the hosts are on a fine run themselves. A four-game unbeaten run, including two wins, has moved Rovers five points clear of the drop zone.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Doncaster v Port Vale on TV and online.

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When is Doncaster v Port Vale?

Doncaster v Port Vale will take place on Tuesday 24 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Doncaster v Port Vale kick-off time

Doncaster v Port Vale will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Doncaster v Port Vale on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

As the original game was due to kick off at 3pm on Saturday 14 February, before being postponed due to Port Vale's FA Cup run, and was behind the Saturday 3pm blackout, the rescheduled fixture cannot be broadcast live in the UK.

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Is there a Doncaster v Port Vale live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Doncaster v Port Vale on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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