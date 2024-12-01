Derby, who were promoted from League One last season, have been hit and miss this campaign but they're only seven points off the top six after 17 games. However, in typical Championship fashion, they're also just five points off the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, pulled off a 2-0 win against strugglers Hull on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Josh Windass and Michael Smith.

Danny Röhl's side, who narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season after finishing 20th, are two points ahead of Derby and a win on Sunday could see them climb up to eighth depending on results elsewhere.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Derby v Sheffield Wednesday?

Derby v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Sunday 1st December 2024.

Derby v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Derby v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Derby v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Derby v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

