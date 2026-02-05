Championship promotion hopefuls Derby County and Ipswich Town do battle at Pride Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The Rams are on the charge, having won four of their last six games and thrashed Bristol City 5-0 last weekend.

That run has left them within striking distance of the play-off places ahead of Ipswich's visit.

Kieran McKenna's side will be looking to get back to winning ways after a defeat to Sheffield United and draw with Preston.

The Tractor Boys have lost ground on the automatic promotion places but are clearly aiming high after a busy January transfer window.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby County v Ipswich Town on TV and online.

When is Derby County v Ipswich Town?

Derby County v Ipswich Town will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

Derby County v Ipswich Town kick-off time

Derby County v Ipswich Town will kick off at 12:31pm.

What TV channel is Derby County v Ipswich Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Derby County v Ipswich Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Derby County v Ipswich Town on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

