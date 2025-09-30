That'll fill them with confidence ahead of the midweek trip to Pride Park, where the hosts are yet to win this term.

Derby have taken just a point from their three home games this term, which is a key part of why they're just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Many tipped the Rams to challenge for the play-offs in John Eustace's first full season at the helm but they've been battling at the wrong end of the Championship.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby County v Charlton Athletic on TV and online.

When is Derby County v Charlton Athletic?

Derby County v Charlton Athletic will take place on Tuesday 30th September 2025.

Derby County v Charlton Athletic kick-off time

Derby County v Charlton Athletic will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Derby County v Charlton Athletic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

How to live stream Derby County v Charlton Athletic online

Can you listen to Derby County v Charlton Athletic on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

