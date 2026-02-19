Crystal Palace will hope to end their Selhurst Park drought when Wolves visit the South Londoners in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Eagles have not won at home since the start of November and threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Burnley in front of their own fans.

Big-money January signing Jorgen Strand Larsen bagged a brace against the Clarets and will want to make his mark against his former employers.

Wolves have been cut adrift at the bottom of the Premier League and are on course to drop back into the Championship.

Rob Edwards's side have picked up some impressive results of late and will want to keep fighting to repay their fans.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Wolves?

Crystal Palace v Wolves will take place on Sunday 22 February 2026.

Crystal Palace v Wolves kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Wolves will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Crystal Palace v Wolves on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

