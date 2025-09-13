Oliver Glasner's side hardly missed Eze in a brilliant 3-0 win away at Aston Villa a fortnight ago and will be full of confidence this weekend as they look to climb higher than eighth.

Sunderland sit a point and two places above their hosts after an outstanding return to the Premier League, which has seen them win two of their first three games following last summer's promotion.

Both of those victories – against West Ham and Brentford – came at the Stadium of Light, however, and the Black Cats will head to the capital in search of their first away points of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Sunderland?

Crystal Palace v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 13th September 2025.

Crystal Palace v Sunderland kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Sunderland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Crystal Palace v Sunderland live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Sunderland on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

