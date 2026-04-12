Just three points separate Crystal Palace and Newcastle United ahead of their Premier League meeting at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

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Neither side has hit the heights they will have been hoping for in the league in 2025/26 but both remain in the race for the European spots as we head into the business end of the campaign.

Oliver Glasner must rally his troops after Thursday's big Conference League clash against Fiorentina, which may well influence his selection.

Newcastle are bidding to salvage what has been a disappointing season and will hope to kick on now the Premier League is back.

Ahead of the international break, the Mags went out of the Champions League in 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona before suffering another Tyne-Wear derby defeat against Sunderland.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Newcastle on TV and online.

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When is Crystal Palace v Newcastle?

Crystal Palace v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 12 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Crystal Palace v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Crystal Palace v Newcastle on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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