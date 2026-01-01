Crystal Palace host London rivals Fulham at Selhurst Park on New Year's Day.

The Eagles are on their worst run of the season, having gone five games without a win and lost four of those, and last tasted victory in the league against Fulham in the reverse fixture.

The visitors are on the charge and have won three on the bounce in the Premier League to climb into the top half.

All three of those have been by a one-goal margin and the trip to Selhurst Park looks likely to be tight as well.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Fulham?

Crystal Palace v Fulham will take place on Thursday 1st January 2026.

Crystal Palace v Fulham kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Fulham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

