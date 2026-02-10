Crystal Palace are back at Selhurst Park on Wednesday to host Burnley in the Premier League.

The Eagles ended their 12-game winless run with a victory away at rivals Brighton to restore some positivity and move nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The visit of the Clarets represents a chance to put their recent struggles behind them and build some more momentum.

Burnley travel to the capital on the back of a bruising defeat at the hands of relegation rivals West Ham, which leaves their survival hopes hanging by a thread.

Scott Parker's side are now 11 points adrift of safety and though the English coach has vowed to keep fighting, it feels like he is running out of time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Burnley?

Crystal Palace v Burnley will take place on Wednesday 11th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Burnley kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Burnley will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Burnley on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 5.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Burnley online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Crystal Palace v Burnley on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

