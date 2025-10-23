Thursday is set to be a historic occasion for Crystal Palace as Selhurst Park hosts a major European fixture for the first time.

The Eagles welcome Cypriot side AEK Larnaca to their South London home as they look to extend their winning start to the Conference League.

Oliver Glasner's side won 2-0 away against Dynamo Kyiv in their opener and occupy one of the top eight spots, which offers qualification straight to the last 16, as a result.

The visitors are second in the Conference League after thrashing AZ Alkmaar 4-0 at the start of October.

AEK Larnaca, who are fifth in the Cypriot First Division, have been involved in some goal-packed games of late, which should make Thursday's clash against Palace an entertaining one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca?

Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca will take place on Thursday 23rd October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca kick-off time

Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

