Celtic suffered a disappointing defeat in the Champions League qualifiers earlier this season but can now mount a serious push for Europa League glory.

A trip to face the Serbian Super Liga champions, who are top of the table with seven wins from seven games this term, represents a tough start for the Old Firm club.

Crvena Zvezda have made the Rajko Mitic Stadium a fortress, setting the record for the most consecutive home games unbeaten earlier this year, so a Celtic victory would be a real statement of intent.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crvena Zvezda v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Crvena Zvezda v Celtic?

Crvena Zvezda v Celtic will take place on Wednesday 24th September 2025.

Crvena Zvezda v Celtic kick-off time

Crvena Zvezda v Celtic will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crvena Zvezda v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Crvena Zvezda v Celtic online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Crvena Zvezda v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

