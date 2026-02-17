Crewe Alexandra will look to tighten their place on a League Two play-off spot when Fleetwood Town visit the Mornflake Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Railwaymen have surged up to seventh on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, which includes three wins, but have a pack of teams snapping at their heels.

Fleetwood have had less to get excited about in 2026, having lost seven of their nine games in all competitions since the turn of the year.

That dismal run has seen Pete Wild sacked and replaced in the dugout by Matt Lawlor, who has been appointed interim boss until the end of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crewe v Fleetwood on TV and online.

When is Crewe v Fleetwood?

Crewe v Fleetwood will take place on Tuesday 17 February 2026.

Crewe v Fleetwood kick-off time

Crewe v Fleetwood will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Crewe v Fleetwood on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crewe v Fleetwood online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Crewe v Fleetwood on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

