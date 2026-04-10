Coventry City can move one step closer to the Premier League against Championship bottom-club Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

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The Sky Blues are heading back to the big time and the party will likely start at the CBS Arena this weekend – even if they'll have to wait a little longer for it to be mathematically confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday are heading the other way, with their relegation to League One a given for months now.

As they showed against Leicester on Monday, however, Henrik Pedersen's side still have some fight left in them and they'll be keen to prove that against the Championship's top team.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

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When is Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday?

Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Saturday 11 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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