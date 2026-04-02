Coventry City's march toward the Premier League continues on Good Friday when Championship play-off chasers Derby County visit the CBS Arena.

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The Sky Blues, who take a nine-point lead into the Easter Weekend, are on course to win the title and promotion.

Four wins in five ahead of the international break has moved Derby to the edge of the play-offs but John Eustace's side still have work to do to force their way in.

With Midlands bragging rights on the line as well, Friday evening's Championship clash is one EFL fans won't want to miss.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City v Derby County on TV and online.

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When is Coventry City v Derby County?

Coventry City v Derby County will take place on Friday 3 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Coventry City v Derby County kick-off time

Coventry City v Derby County will kick off at 3pm.

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What TV channel is Coventry City v Derby County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry City v Derby County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Coventry City v Derby County on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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