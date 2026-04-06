Sonia Bompastor needs to rally her troops, with Chelsea set to host Tottenham in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals on Easter Monday.

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The Blues' wait for a first European crown will go on after they exited the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Attention now turns to their defence of the FA Cup, which they won as part of a domestic treble last term.

Spurs have beaten two Women's Super League rivals already on their way to the quarters, easing past Leicester before knocking London City Lionesses out on penalties, but must raise their game if they're to cause an upset and reach the semi-finals.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Tottenham on TV and online.

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When is Chelsea v Tottenham?

Chelsea v Tottenham will take place on Monday 6 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Tottenham kick-off time

Chelsea v Tottenham will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Channel 4.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Chelsea v Tottenham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Fans can also tune in to watch the game on Channel4.com.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Chelsea v Tottenham on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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