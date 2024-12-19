The West Londoners have won five games already this month and will fancy their chances of adding a sixth when they host Shamrock Rovers this week.

Maresca's side are two points clear at the top of the Conference League table, living up to the favourites tag, and, along with Thursday's visitors, are one of just three teams still unbeaten in Europe's third-string club competition.

Shamrock Rovers missed out on a fourth consecutive League of Ireland Premier Division title by just two points in 2024, but are enjoying a famous season in the Europa Conference League.

They're sixth in the table with 10 points from five games, meaning they currently stand to finish in one of the eight spots that guarantee passage to the round of 16.

Next up is their first competitive fixture against Chelsea, who themselves are facing Irish opposition for the first time, while visiting manager Stephen Bradley's links to the Millwall job add another dimension to the game at Stamford Bridge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers?

Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers will take place on Thursday 19th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers kick-off time

Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

Is Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

