Maresca's side were brushed aside by Man City in Sunday's Premier League opener, which was the Italian's first competitive game in charge of the West Londoners, and supporters will be hoping to get a better impression of what their new coach is all about against Servette.

The Geneva outfit reached the qualifiers of Europe's third-string club competition courtesy of a third-place finish in the Swiss Super League last season.

They beat Braga over two legs to move within 180 minutes of the league stage, which has replaced the group stage as part of the new structure of all three of UEFA's club tournaments.

More like this

It's been an up-and-down start to the campaign for Servette, who have taken nine points from their first five league games, including a 6-0 defeat to Basel earlier this month, but should arrive at Stamford Bridge with plenty of confidence after hammering Signal 7-1 in the Swiss Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Servette on TV and online.

Check out our ultimate Premier League 2024/25 fixtures planner, with all the information you need to kick start the season!

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Servette?

Chelsea v Servette will take place on Thursday 22nd August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Servette kick-off time

Chelsea v Servette will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Servette on?

The game will be shown live on Chelsea TV from 8pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Servette online

You can watch the match on Chelsea TV, which is available on chelseafc.com and the 5th Stand App.

Listen to Chelsea v Servette on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chelsea v Servette odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/6) Draw (6/1) Servette (11/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.