Chelsea are back at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening as they search for their first Women's Champions League win of the season against Paris FC.

The Blues have made a storming start to their Women's Super League defence and are top of the table but were held to a draw away at FC Twente in last week's League Phase opener.

Only the top four teams progress to the quarter-finals automatically, with fifth to 12th earning a play-offs spot, and Sonia Bompastor's side will not want to drop further behind the early pace-setters.

Paris kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Belgian outfit OH Leuven but will head to West London as heavy underdogs. The visitors finished third in the Premiere Ligue last season and are fourth in the table after four games in 2025/26.

Wednesday's game is Chelsea's last until the start of November due to the international break and Sonia Bompastor will want her side to head into the hiatus with a victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Paris on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Paris?

Chelsea v Paris will take place on Wednesday 15th October 2025.

Chelsea v Paris kick-off time

Chelsea v Paris will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Paris on?

You can watch the game live on Disney+.

The Standard with Ads plan usually costs £5.99 a month. The Standard plan costs £9.99 a month and the Premium plan costs £14.99 a month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Paris online

Disney Plus customers can live stream the game via the Disney+ app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the app, while you can also go via devices such as the Google Chromecast.

Listen to Chelsea v Paris on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

