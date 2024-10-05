However, the Italian coach only needs to look back at the last few years for evidence that this weekend's visitors are not to be underestimated. Chelsea have only beaten Forest once since the East Midlands club returned to the top flight in 2023 and lost to them at Stamford Bridge last September when Mauricio Pochettino was still at the helm.

Having narrowly avoided the drop lats season, the Reds have been one of the top flight's surprise packages this term. They suffered their first defeat last weekend against Fulham but have taken nine points from six games and are well deserving of their top-half position.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have relied on their stern defence, conceding just five goals but scoring only six themselves, but keeping in-form Cole Palmer quiet may just be their toughest challenge yet.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Nottingham Forest?

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 6th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 2pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Chelsea v Nottingham Forest online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Chelsea v Nottingham Forest odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (12/25) Draw (10/3) Nottingham Forest (11/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.