The Roman empire is crumbling and sanctions have been slapped on the controversial owner, meaning the Blues cannot negotiate new contracts, sign players or even sell any further tickets for their games coming up.

Football is probably the last thing on the minds of Chelsea players, fans, staff and everyone tuning into the Premier League TV schedule for their clash with Newcastle this weekend.

There are plenty of question marks over the future of Chelsea, and their very existence, but they must shelve it all as in-form Newcastle roll into town.

Eddie Howe's men have launched themselves comfortably up and away from the relegation scene. They're unbeaten in nine Premier League outings, their last league defeat coming against Manchester City before Christmas.

The Magpies have also won plenty of those encounters with Chris Wood among the goals and fellow new signing Bruno Guimaraes marking his full debut at the club with an outrageous back-heel volley strike against Southampton during midweek.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Newcastle on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Chelsea v Newcastle?

Chelsea v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 13th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leicester on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Newcastle team news

Chelsea predicted XI: TBC

Newcastle predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (3/10) Draw (17/4) Newcastle (10/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Chelsea v Newcastle prediction

Chelsea may be in turmoil but they're back in excellent form at the moment with their fleet of underperforming attacking stars finally stepping up to the plate.

Kai Havertz has scored in four of his last six appearances, while Hakim Ziyech has produced big displays lately, Mason Mount is back in the mix, Christian Pulisic has made an impact.

On the pitch, all signs are positive for Chelsea. The turbulence could even have a galvanising effect on the team. They are in for a tough slog against a team with sky-high confidence, but should come through it to extend their four-game winning run.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle (17/2 at Bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.