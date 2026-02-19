The pick of the ties from the Women's FA Cup fifth round comes on Sunday when holders Chelsea host Man Utd.

It's the first of three big games between the pair in the latter months of the 2025/26 campaign as they're set to meet in next month's League Cup final and on the last day of the Women's Super League season.

Chelsea won the domestic treble last season and began their FA Cup defence with a 5-0 thumping of Crystal Palace in January.

Having been beaten by the Blues in last year's final at Wembley, Man Utd will be out for some revenge at Kingsmeadow.

The Red Devils began their FA Cup challenge in style, beating Burnley 5-0 in January, but know they'll need to raise their game in West London.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 22 February 2026.

Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Chelsea v Man Utd on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

