While City are fourth in the WSL and 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea, they're in the League Cup final while also being in the Champions League quarter-finals - where they'll face the Blues - and the FA Cup semi-finals.

Saturday's clash actually begins a four-game streak of City and Chelsea facing off in the League Cup, Champions League and the WSL.

City have won the competition four times compared to Chelsea's two successes, but the latter will be the favourites given the fact that they're still unbeaten in the WSL this season as they close in on their eighth title.

Sonia Bompastor's side have won 14 and drawn two of their 16 league outings and, like City, they're still in all four major competitions.

When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Saturday 15th March 2025.

Chelsea v Man City kick-off time

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting at 11:45am.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

You can also stream the game on BBC iPlayer, the BBC's streaming service.

Listen to Chelsea v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

