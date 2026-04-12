Stamford Bridge hosts the pick of the Premier League games this weekend, with title chasers Manchester City set to visit Chelsea on Sunday.

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Pep Guardiola's side looked back to their best as they beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final and thrashed Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals either side of the international break.

Even with Erling Haaland back scoring, it could well be too little too late, but Man City surely have to win on Sunday if they are to reel in the Gunners in the Premier League.

Chelsea thrashed Port Vale 7-0 in the FA Cup last weekend, returning from the international break with a bang and relieving some of the pressure on Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior's side are playing catch-up in the race for the Champions League spots, having slid down the table after their recent wobble.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

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When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Sunday 12 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man City kick-off time

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Chelsea v Man City on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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