Chelsea and Manchester City face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon with Pep Guardiola's side still in with a slight chance of landing a domestic treble.

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City, who have already won the Carabao Cup this season, can land the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday before turning their attention back to the Premier League as they hope to snatch the title out of Arsenal's grasp.

Guardiola's men, who are two points behind the Gunners with two games remaining, are appearing in their fourth consecutive FA Cup final – a feat never achieved by any side before – and a victory on Saturday would see them lift the trophy for the eighth time.

The Spaniard will be hoping for better results than the last couple of years after he watched City lose against Manchester United and Crystal Palace in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Chelsea, who sit ninth in the Premier League after losing six of their last seven games, are appearing in their 17th FA Cup final and they're desperate to win the trophy for a ninth time to salvage a poor season for the Blues.

Interim manager Calum McFarlane will be in the dugout and he'll be hoping to end their dismal run in FA Cup finals which has seen Chelsea lose in their last three appearances at the Wembley showpiece.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

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When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man City kick-off time

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BBC One and TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

You can watch the match on iPlayer, the BBC's streaming service. It will also be available on the BBC Sport website.

You can also stream it on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Chelsea v Man City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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