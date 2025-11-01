Chelsea continue their pursuit of a seventh consecutive Women's Super League title against London City Lionesses on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues took a one-point lead at the top of the table into the recent international break and won't want to take their foot off the gas.

London City have made a strong start to life in the WSL after winning promotion from the Championship last season.

The visitors are sixth in the table but have struggled against the division's top teams – losing by 3+ goals to Arsenal, Man Utd, and Man City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v London City Lionesses on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v London City Lionesses?

Chelsea v London City Lionesses will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v London City Lionesses kick-off time

Chelsea v London City Lionesses will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v London City Lionesses on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v London City Lionesses online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v London City Lionesses on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v London City Lionesses odds

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/10) Draw (8/1) London City Lionesses (16/1)*

*Odds subject to change.

