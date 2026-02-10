Chelsea will be out for some revenge when they welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Ad

The Blues were beaten 3-1 at Elland Road back in December, in the final month of Enzo Maresca's tenure, in a rare defeat against their historic rivals.

The West Londoners have hit their stride under new boss Liam Rosenior – with Saturday's 3-1 victory over Wolves, their seventh win in nine games since he took charge, keeping them fifth.

Leeds head to the capital on the back of a pivotal 3-1 triumph over relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Friday, which moved them three above the Reds and leaves them six clear of the bottom three.

The Whites have shown they can mix it with the Premier League's top teams this term but will know the size of the task facing them at Stamford Bridge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Leeds on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Leeds?

Chelsea v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 10th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Leeds kick-off time

Chelsea v Leeds will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

How to live stream Chelsea v Leeds online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Chelsea v Leeds on radio?

You can listen to the match on Talk Radio.

Talk Radio is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to Talk Radio online via the website or app.

Advertisement Chelsea v Leeds odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (8/15) Draw (10/3) Leeds (19/4)* Bet Boost odds: FT result: Chelsea, Cole Palmer 2+ shots on target, Joao Pedro 2+ shots on target – 5/1 11/2 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.