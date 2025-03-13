Chelsea are all in on the Europa Conference League as it's their only chance to win silverware this season but they're also focused on securing a top-four finish and Champions League football for next campaign.

The Blues are fourth in the table with 10 games remaining following their win against Leicester last weekend – however, just four points separate Chelsea and Aston Villa in eighth.

Copenhagen, who are one point behind Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga title race ahead of the season finale this weekend, will be hoping to cause an upset at Stamford Bridge to book their spot in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Copenhagen on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Copenhagen?

Chelsea v Copenhagen will take place on Thursday 13th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Copenhagen kick-off time

Chelsea v Copenhagen will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Copenhagen on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £23 per month.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV from £30.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with no lengthy contract.

How to live stream Chelsea v Copenhagen online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Advertisement Chelsea v Copenhagen odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (4/11) Draw (4/1) Copenhagen (7/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.