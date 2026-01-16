Liam Rosenior will manage Chelsea in the Premier League for the first time since joining the club when Brentford make the short trip across west London to Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior has overseen a thrashing of Charlton in the FA Cup followed by a narrow 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals during his first two matches.

Brentford are no mugs, however. Keith Andrews's side have launched up to fifth in the Premier League table and look good value for their lofty position at this stage of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Brentford?

Chelsea v Brentford will take place on Saturday 17th January 2026.

Chelsea v Brentford kick-off time

Chelsea v Brentford will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Chelsea v Brentford online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Brentford on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

