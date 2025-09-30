Benfica are unbeaten, having won twice and drawn once, since Mourinho took charge in September and look to have picked a good time for a trip to West London.

Chelsea have lost three of their last four games, including a 3-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener and a 3-1 home loss against Brighton on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Benfica on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Benfica?

Chelsea v Benfica will take place on Tuesday 30th September 2025.

Chelsea v Benfica kick-off time

Chelsea v Benfica will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Benfica on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Benfica online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Chelsea v Benfica on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

