What channel is Chelsea v Arsenal Premier League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Injury issues and a three-game winless run in the league have seen the visitors lose ground in the title race.

It’ll be all eyes on Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as Chelsea and Arsenal do battle in West London in the final Premier League game before the November international break.

They sit fifth after last weekend’s disappointing defeat away at Newcastle, and could be as many as 10 points back from the top by the time they kick off as both leaders Liverpool and second-place Man City play on Saturday.

The break looks to be coming at a good time for Arsenal, whose fluency issues continued on Wednesday evening as they were beaten by Inter in the Champions League to add to their recent misery.

Mikel Arteta did welcome captain Martin Ødegaard back in the latter stages of the trip to Milan, but could now be without Declan Rice, who has recently been added to the Gunners’ injury list.

Chelsea have taken advantage of Arsenal’s recent slide by moving above them on goal difference and into the top four, but they will be a little frustrated by their drab 1-1 draw away against an underwhelming Man Utd side last weekend.

Enzo Maresca’s team struggled for attacking fluency at Old Trafford, with even the brilliant Cole Palmer not at his dazzling best, but the Blues should have plenty of motivation to get back to their best on Sunday as they go in search of revenge for their 5-0 thrashing at the Gunners’ hands in April.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 10th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

