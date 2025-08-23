Charlton will fancy their chances of adding another three points to their total when they're back in South London on Saturday.

Leicester still have plenty of quality in their ranks after relegation from the Premier League but have been far from convincing in the first few weeks of the season.

New boss Martí Cifuentes has yet to really make his mark on the Foxes, who were lucky to beat struggling Sheffield Wednesday in their opener and suffered defeat away at Preston last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Charlton v Leicester?

Charlton v Leicester will take place on Saturday 23rd August 2025.

Charlton v Leicester kick-off time

Charlton v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Charlton v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Charlton v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Charlton v Leicester on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

