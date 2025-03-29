Charlton are up to fourth and have a six-point gap over the chasing pack, with eight games left to play in 2024/25.

Huddersfield pulled the plug on Michael Duff's tenure earlier this month in a bid to stop their slide and saw instant results as interim boss Jon Worthington led them to a 5-1 victory over Crawley Town last time out.

A trip to Charlton will be a different challenge entirely, but Worthington should be boosted by some players returning to fitness after a week off for the international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton v Huddersfield on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Charlton v Huddersfield?

Charlton v Huddersfield will take place on Saturday 29th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Charlton v Huddersfield kick-off time

Charlton v Huddersfield will kick off at 12:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Charlton v Huddersfield on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Charlton v Huddersfield online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Charlton v Huddersfield on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC local radio.

Advertisement Charlton v Huddersfield odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Charlton (11/10) Draw (13/5) Huddersfield (23/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.