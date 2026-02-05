London rivals Charlton Athletic and QPR face off in the Championship on Friday evening.

The Hoops got their play-off chase back on track by beating leaders Coventry City 2-1 at Loftus Road last weekend.

A win away at The Valley would cut the gap to the top six to just a point ahead of Saturday's fixtures.

Charlton are battling at the other end of the second tier, in their first season back at the level.

The Addicks earned an impressive victory of their own last weekend, winning 2-0 away at Leicester, but remain just a point above the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton Athletic v QPR on TV and online.

When is Charlton Athletic v QPR?

Charlton Athletic v QPR will take place on Friday 6th February 2026.

Charlton Athletic v QPR kick-off time

Charlton Athletic v QPR will kick off at 8:01pm.

What TV channel is Charlton Athletic v QPR on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Charlton Athletic v QPR online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Charlton Athletic v QPR on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

