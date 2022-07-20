Thomas Tuchel has claimed he feels refreshed as we close in on the start of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, which will offer fresh hope that the Blues can compete with England’s best – Liverpool and Man City – this season.

Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States continues on Thursday as they take on Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, South Carolina.

After a slow start to the transfer window at Stamford Bridge, things are really heating up in the first summer of Todd Boehly’s ownership and it looks as though the German coach will be backed significantly.

For the time being, Tuchel will have to make do with the players he has out with him in America and they’ll get another run out in the second of three games stateside on Thursday.

Charlotte will be the more match fit of the two sides at the Bank of America Stadium as it is just past the halfway point in the MLS season, with Thursday’s hosts mid-table in the Eastern Conference.

Even in a friendly, the home side would likely consider a victory a famous scalp so Tuchel's side may have their work cut out for them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte FC v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Charlotte FC v Chelsea?

Charlotte FC v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 21st July 2022 at the World Cup Stadium in Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Charlotte FC v Chelsea will kick off at 12am.

There's plenty of Chelsea pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full guide for all the details about the Blues' upcoming fixtures.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Charlotte FC v Chelsea on?

The game will not be on TV but supporters can tune in to the game on the club website and via the 5th Stand app – as will the entirety of Chelsea's US pre-season tour.

How to live stream Charlotte FC v Chelsea online

Both the club website and the 5th Stand app can be accessed using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.