Arsenal will have to unseat European champions PSG to get their hands on a first Champions League title.

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The pair will meet in the final of Europe's premier club competition at the end of May to decide who gets their hands on the silverware.

The Gunners edged past Atletico Madrid courtesy of Bukayo Saka's winner at the Emirates, while PSG continued their title defence with a semi-final victory over Bayern Munich.

Can Arsenal get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time? Or is the silverware heading back to Paris?

Radio Times brings you the details about the Champions League final 2026, including date and kick-off time.

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When is the Champions League final 2026?

The Champions League final 2026 will be played on Saturday 30 May 2026.

The game will kick off at 5pm UK time.

Where is the Champions League final 2026?

Puskas Arena in Budapest will host this year's Champions League final.

The 67,155-seater ground is the home of the Hungarian national football team.

Watch the Champions League final 2026 on TV and live stream

The Champions League final 2026 will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

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