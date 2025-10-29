Martin O'Neill begins his spell as interim Celtic boss with the visit of Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

O'Neill has returned to the Old Firm club following Brendan Rodgers' resignation but made it clear he will not be taking the role permanently.

Rodgers' departure came off the back of Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Hearts, which leaves Celtic eight points behind the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Falkirk will head to Celtic Park hoping to capitalise on the hosts' chaos and secure a first win against the Hoops since 2007.

Back-to-back wins have helped the Bairns rise to sixth in the table, nine games into their first season back in the Scottish Premiership following last season's promotion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Falkirk on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Falkirk?

Celtic v Falkirk will take place on Wednesday 29th October 2025.

Celtic v Falkirk kick-off time

Celtic v Falkirk will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Falkirk on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

The game will be available on Celtic TV for fans outside the UK.

Is there a Celtic v Falkirk live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Highlights will be available online after the game.

Listen to Celtic v Falkirk on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

