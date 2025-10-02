That result has only added to the gloom at Celtic Park amid an ongoing spat between the board and Brendan Rodgers. A big European win could be just what the hosts need.

Despite an opening round Europa League win against Feyenoord, Braga have endured a difficult start to the season themselves.

A five-game winless run has seen them drop to seventh in the Portuguese top tier and summer hire Carlos Vicens, one of Pep Guardiola's former assistants, is yet to really win fans over.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Braga on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Braga?

Celtic v Braga will take place on Thursday 2nd October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Braga kick-off time

Celtic v Braga will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Braga on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Celtic v Braga online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Celtic v Braga on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

