Africa Cup of Nations 2025 hosts Morocco take on Cameroon in Rabat on Friday – with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.

The North African side have been tipped as the favourites to lift the trophy later this month and moved one step closer to a first AFCON title since 1976 by beating Tanzania 1-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Cameroon lie in wait for Morocco in what promises to be a blockbuster knockout tie and perhaps the game of the tournament so far.

The Indomitable Lions, five-time AFCON winners, are not as strong as in past years but showed their quality to down South Africa 2-1 in the round of 16.

Both teams head into the quarter-final clash unbeaten but only one can progress to the last four, with the other set for heartbreak.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cameroon v Morocco on TV and online.

When is Cameroon v Morocco?

Cameroon v Morocco will take place on Friday 9th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Cameroon v Morocco kick-off time

Cameroon v Morocco will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Cameroon v Morocco on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on E4 from 6:30pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Cameroon v Morocco online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Cameroon v Morocco on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

