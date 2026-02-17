Cambridge United will look to tighten their grip on the League Two automatic promotion places when they host Colchester United at the Abbey on Tuesday evening.

Nine wins in their last 10 league games have seen the U's rise to second, just four points back from the Ravens, but there is not much breathing space at the top of the table – with teams snapping at their heels.

Colchester's play-off hopes have been dented by three defeats in their last four games, including a 1-0 loss to lowly Barrow on the weekend.

The visitors are five points back from the top seven in 12th but will be keen to make a statement with a win at Cambridge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cambridge v Colchester on TV and online.

When is Cambridge v Colchester?

Cambridge v Colchester will take place on Tuesday 17 February 2026.

Cambridge v Colchester kick-off time

Cambridge v Colchester will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Cambridge v Colchester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Cambridge v Colchester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Cambridge v Colchester on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

