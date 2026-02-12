West Ham United head to Burton Albion on Saturday lunchtime, hoping to avoid a slip-up in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Hammers' 2-1 victory over QPR in January has proven a turning point for Nuno Espirito Santo and his side, who have sparked into life in the Premier League since, in a major boost to their hopes of survival.

The FA Cup will be their priority this weekend and, after a hard-fought draw with Man Utd in midweek, it would be no surprise to see Nuno ring the changes.

That should offer hope to the hosts as they bid to reach the fifth round of the competition for the first time in their history.

Burton are battling relegation in League One but have found the FA Cup a respite and are the top scorers, finding the net 14 times in their three victories since the first round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burton Albion v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Burton Albion v West Ham?

Burton Albion v West Ham will take place on Saturday 14th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burton Albion v West Ham kick-off time

Burton Albion v West Ham will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Burton Albion v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Burton Albion v West Ham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Burton Albion v West Ham on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

