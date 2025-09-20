It's now two games, two defeats, and six goals conceded for the Australian coach, who was appointed after the controversial sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo and will be desperate to end his wait for a first win in Lancashire this weekend.

Turf Moor has not been an easy place to go this season, however. Burnley beat fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland 2-0, while both Man Utd and Liverpool needed late penalties to avoid dropping points.

There have been promising signs for the Clarets but if Scott Parker's side are to stay up, then they will have to turn good performances into results.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Nottingham Forest?

Burnley v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 20th September 2025.

Burnley v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Burnley v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Burnley v Nottingham Forest live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Burnley v Nottingham Forest on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

