Newly promoted Premier League duo Burnley and Leeds United face off at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Ad

Both won automatic promotion from the Championship last term but it is the Whites that have made the faster start to life back in the top flight.

Daniel Farke's side are 15th in the table – four points above the relegation zone and the Clarets.

Burnley can point to a testing run of fixtures in the opening weeks of the season, suffering defeat at the hands of Tottenham, Man Utd, Liverpool, and Man City already, and have not looked out of place in the Premier League.

Football is a results business, however, and Scott Parker will know his team needs to turn positive performances into results if they are to avoid the drop.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Leeds on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Burnley v Leeds?

Burnley v Leeds will take place on Saturday 18th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Leeds kick-off time

Burnley v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Burnley v Leeds live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Burnley v Leeds on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Burnley v Leeds odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Burnley (9/4) Draw (23/10) Leeds (6/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.