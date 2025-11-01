Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League with a win away at Burnley on Saturday.

The Gunners are the frontrunners in the title race and have opened up a four-point gap over second-place Bournemouth, who are away at Man City on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side have looked a class above in the Premier League this term so they should have the quality and composure to get the job done at Turf Moor.

Burnley are not short on confidence themselves, as back-to-back victories have seen them climb up to 16th in the table.

Scott Parker has said his side are hoping to nullify the visitors' set-piece threat but that is easier said than done.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Arsenal?

Burnley v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Burnley v Arsenal kick-off time

Burnley v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Burnley v Arsenal live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Burnley v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

