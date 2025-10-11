Having been playing catch-up after a slow start to the season, a victory could see Darrell Clarke's side finish the weekend in the play-offs.

MK Dons have run hot and cold this term. Back-to-back League Two wins have them up to seventh in Paul Warne's first full season at the helm.

Warne will be keen to see his side bounce back after their EFL Trophy defeat to Reading on Tuesday to ensure it is not the start of another slump.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons on TV and online.

When is Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons?

Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons will take place on Saturday 11th October 2025.

Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons kick-off time

Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

How to live stream Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Is Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

