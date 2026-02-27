Bristol City are back at Ashton Gate on Friday evening for the visit of Watford in the Championship.

Ad

Gerhard Struber's side have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year but on their day, can blow opposition teams away – as the visitors know all too well.

The Robins hammered Watford 5-1 in Bs3 in the third round of the FA Cup in January and will hope for a repeat result as they bid to boost their play-off hopes.

The Hornets have made a change in the dugout since, with Ed Still installed as Javi Gracia's permanent replacement earlier this month, and have a score to settle.

Watford, who are hunting the play-offs themselves this term, have not won at Ashton Gate for more than a decade but have renewed confidence under their new boss.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Watford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Bristol City v Watford?

Bristol City v Watford will take place on Friday 27 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v Watford kick-off time

Bristol City v Watford will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol City v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bristol City v Watford on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Bristol City v Watford odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Bristol City (3/1) Draw (27/10) Watford (5/6)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.