Bristol City host Portsmouth at Ashton Gate in the Championship on New Year's Day.

The Robins can reflect positively on 2025, which saw them reach the play-offs for the first time in 17 years and make a strong start to the current campaign under new boss Gerhard Struber. They will be hoping that 2026 can be even better.

It was a year of two halves for Portsmouth, who finished last season with plenty of hope but are now battling relegation back to League One.

Pompey have struggled on their travels this term and arrive in Bs3 searching for their first away since the opening day of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Portsmouth on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Portsmouth?

Bristol City v Portsmouth will take place on Thursday 1st January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v Portsmouth kick-off time

Bristol City v Portsmouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Portsmouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol City v Portsmouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bristol City v Portsmouth on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

